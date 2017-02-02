Loading...
Top Story
A magnificent pair of centuries from Faf du Plessis and David Miller set South Africa up for a 121-run win over Sri Lanka in their second...

Breaking News

International
01 February, 19:07 - Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets to demolish England and hand India a 75-run series-clinching...
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
SA Team
01 February, 20:39 - Thank you for your company during our live coverage of the second one-day international between South Africa...
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
International
01 February, 18:09 - Controversial umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin on Wednesday withdrew as one of the on-field officials just...
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
Domestic Cricket
01 February, 20:31 - A remarkable and unbeaten 169-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Mitchell van Buuren and Raynard...
Varsity Cricket off to a rainy start
Sunfoil Series
01 February, 17:26 - Grant Morgan believes that handling pressure moments could be key to deciding who wins the Sunfoil Series...
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
Sunfoil Series
01 February, 16:26 - VKB Knights coach Nicky Boje does not expect his players to get ahead of themselves as the new Sunfoil Series...
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
More Cricket
30 January, 14:05 - India's Supreme Court appointed a top anti-corruption troubleshooter on Monday as head of a team to oversee...
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
International
01 February, 15:22 - Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and pace bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad...
Russell banned over whereabouts breach

Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.

TV Guide
Live Coverage
Thursday 02 February 2017
02:30
13:45
13:45
17:45
17:45
Friday 03 February 2017
14:15
Friday 03 February 2017
14:15
17:45
17:45
Saturday 04 February 2017
08:45
08:45
12:45
Wed, 01 Feb
15:15
India v England: 3rd T20
The final of three T20s between India and England
Thu, 02 Feb
02:30
NZ v Aus: 2nd ODI
The Black Caps host their neighbours in the second ODI in Napier
Sat, 04 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 3rd ODI
It is the annual Pink ODI at the Wanderers, and the Proteas can seal the series with a win.

Sports Talk

Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
Faf exploits home advantage
Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
Kolpak's drain on SA
Sport24.co.za | Sick Boks need more than a new doctor
Enough is enough! Springbok rugby is in ill health thanks to the game's leadership in the country, writes Mark Keohane.
Sport24 Forums >>
Sport24.co.za | SA Rugby: To sell or...
- 2017-01-31 10:10
Sport24.co.za | No 18 was Federer’s...
- 2017-01-31 06:50

Spotlight
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Latest Video Highlights
Wed, 01 Feb
Wed, 01 Feb
Sports Poll

Should South Africa keep the same XI for the 3rd ODI at the Wanderers on Saturday?
Yes, wrqap up the series first
No, the Proteas can afford to experiment
