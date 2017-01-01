Home
Football
Rugby
Cricket
Golf
Tennis
More
Motorsport
Cycling
Athletics
Aquatics
Boxing
Xtra
Let's Play
Video
Live
Highlights
All
Rugby
Football
Cricket
Motorsport
Golf
Tennis
Catch Up Sport
Live Scores
TV
Games
WIN!
Sport24
Cricket Home
Proteas
News
Fixtures
Results
Current & Recent
History
Squad
Statistics
News in Pictures
Video highlights
Tours
Future Tours
Caps
SA International Venues
Ticketing
World Cup 2015
Results
Squad
World Cup Stats
Country Profile
Historic Moments
Galleries
World Cup 2011
Results
Squad
World Cup Stats
Overall Stats
Historic Videos
Gallery
Int'l
News
Current and Future Tours
Completed Tours
Future Tours Program
Video highlights
Major Tournaments
ICC Umpires
Current
South Africa v Sri Lanka
India v England
Australia v Pakistan
New Zealand v Bangladesh
Rankings
Teams
Players
T20
News
Fixtures
Results
Log
Averages
Video Highlights
#CatchAMillion
More
Other
ICC World Cup
News
Tournament Page 2015
ICC World T20
News
Tournament Page 2016
ICC Champs Trophy
News
Fixtures 2017
Groups 2017
South Africa A
News
The Ashes
News
Tournament Page 2015
Asia Cup
IPL
News
Tournament Page 2016
ICC u19 World Cup
Fixtures
Results
Logs
Masters CL
Results
Log
Teams
Women's News
CLT20
News
Tournament Page 2014
Africa T20 Cup News
More Cricket
This Week
All Fixtures
All Results
Domestic
News
Sunfoil Series
Momentum Cup
Slam T20 Challenge
Other
Fixtures 2016/17
Results 2016/17
Logs 2016/17
Stats 2016/17
Teams 2016/17
Venues
Ticketing
Columns
All
Arjun Vidyarthi
Faf du Plessis
Haze's Comment
Kepler Wessels
Mpumelelo Mbangwa
Neil Manthorp
General
Neil Down Under in 2016
An Indian Summer
Neil's Bangladesh Diary
The English are here
Fortnight in Bangladesh
Neil at the CWC
Neil Down Under
Neil in Zimbabwe
Neil in Sri Lanka
Neil`s UAE Diary
Neil`s CT Diary
Neil's OZ Diary
Neil's WT20 Diary
Cricket Guest
Extras
Cricket Watch
News in Pictures
Features
Clive Rice
The magic that is AB
Phillip Hughes
Graeme Smith
Jacques Kallis
Sachin Tendulkar
Mahela Jayawardene
Q&As
In Memoriam
2016 Review
Proteas
Top 10 Videos
Proteas Year in Pictures
Wrap
International
Top Videos
Intl Year in Pictures
Wrap
Domestic
Catch Up
Video
Live Streaming
All Cricket
Proteas
International
ICC World Cup
ICC World T20
IPL
RAM SLAM T20
Momentum 1-Day Cup
CL T20
Blitz
Shop
TV
Loading Live Scoring...
Please enable JavaScript to get the full experience.
*All times CAT (GMT+2)
days
:
hours
:
minutes
:
seconds
Top Story
Newlands' wicket favours South Africa
Another seam-friendly wicket stacks the odds overwhelmingly in favour of hosts South Africa when they take on Sri Lanka in the second test...
Breaking News
Cricket
11:25
Newlands' wicket favours South Africa
Newlands' wicket favours South Africa
Cricket
07:30
Ponting joins Australia T20 coaching...
Ponting joins Australia T20 coaching team
Cricket
06:23
Australia double up on spin
Australia double up on spin
Cricket
15:56
Jennings prepared to take SA
Jennings prepared to take SA
Cricket
14:58
Pakistan to sue India over test deal
Pakistan to sue India over test deal
Cricket
14:50
Proteas aim to raise the bar in 2017
Proteas aim to raise the bar in 2017
Cricket
13:46
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
Cricket
10:58
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Cricket
10:43
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz dies
Cricket
08:52
Lehmann backs Agar's all-rounder...
Lehmann backs Agar's all-rounder abilities
Cricket
07:24
Williamson, Broom sweep series for NZ
Williamson, Broom sweep series for NZ
Cricket
21:21
Prince named Cobras' caretaker coach
Prince named Cobras' caretaker coach
Cricket
18:06
Adams to step down as Cobras coach
Adams to step down as Cobras coach
Cricket
12:59
Proteas can get better – Du Plessis
Proteas can get better – Du Plessis
Cricket
12:22
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
Cricket
12:12
Pakistan skip Kamran, Hafeez in ODI...
Pakistan skip Kamran, Hafeez in ODI squad
Cricket
11:10
VOTE: Catch of the Match
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Cricket
11:31
Smith lauds Starc, Lyon in Australia win
Smith lauds Starc, Lyon in Australia win
Cricket
10:39
Agar, O'Keefe added to Australia squad
Agar, O'Keefe added to Australia squad
Cricket
11:12
Abbott, Rabada set up big SA win
Abbott, Rabada set up big SA win
Cricket
11:11
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 5
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 5
Cricket
09:25
Misbah ponders playing career
Misbah ponders playing career
Cricket
07:16
Bravo injury cuts BBL season short
Bravo injury cuts BBL season short
Cricket
08:23
Starc seals series for Australia
Starc seals series for Australia
Cricket
19:58
Bowlers prepared for hard toil on final...
Bowlers prepared for hard toil on final day
Cricket
18:03
SA make inroads as SL hang on
SA make inroads as SL hang on
Cricket
18:02
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 4
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 4
International
Ponting joins Australia T20 coaching...
Ponting joins Australia T20 coaching team
01 January, 07:30
- Former Test skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as an assistant coach to the Australia Twenty20...
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
SA Team
Proteas aim to raise the bar in 2017
Proteas aim to raise the bar in 2017
31 December, 14:50
- The Proteas will be looking to raise the bar in their performances in 2017 after a strong finish to the year...
Abbott, Rabada set up big SA win
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 5
VOTE: Catch of the Match
International
Australia double up on spin
Australia double up on spin
01 January, 06:23
- Australia have one eye on India and Pakistan could be contemplating life without their most successful...
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
Domestic Cricket
Prince named Cobras' caretaker coach
Prince named Cobras' caretaker coach
30 December, 21:21
- The Buildnat Cape Cobras have appointed the former South African batting icon Ashwell Prince as caretaker...
Adams to step down as Cobras coach
Banned Petersen ‘feared for safety’
Petersen handed two-year ban
International
Jennings prepared to take SA
Jennings prepared to take SA
31 December, 15:56
- England opener Keaton Jennings is not fussed about the possibility of facing his fellow South Africans in a...
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
More Cricket
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
30 December, 12:22
- Yorkshire signed Australia batsman Peter Handscomb as their overseas player for 2017 on Friday.
Bravo injury cuts BBL season short
Nicholas taken to hospital again
Giles hired as Warwickshire chief
SA Team
Proteas can get better – Du Plessis
Proteas can get better – Du Plessis
30 December, 12:59
- South African captain Faf du Plessis said there was room for improvement after his team completed a...
Abbott, Rabada set up big SA win
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st Test Day 5
VOTE: Catch of the Match
International
Pakistan to sue India over test deal
Pakistan to sue India over test deal
31 December, 14:58
- Pakistan cricket chiefs have said they will sue India for failing to honour a 2014 deal to play a bilateral...
B'desh call up spinner Taijul for NZ T20
Broom replaces Guptill in T20 squad
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
Competitions
Emperors Palace - Premier League
Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.
SuperSport competitions
More competitions launching soon
...more competitions
TV Guide
Search
Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Baseball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Hockey
Ice Hockey
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Rugby
Swimming
Tennis
Wrestling
Dates
Sunday, 01 January
Monday, 02 January
Tuesday, 03 January
Wednesday, 04 January
Thursday, 05 January
Friday, 06 January
Saturday, 07 January
Sunday, 08 January
Monday, 09 January
Tuesday, 10 January
Wednesday, 11 January
Thursday, 12 January
Friday, 13 January
Saturday, 14 January
Live Coverage
...full schedule
Sunday 01 January 2017
12:15
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20...
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder
Monday 02 January 2017
09:30
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1
09:30
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1
10:05
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20...
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20 Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
Tuesday 03 January 2017
01:20
Aus Cricket - Commonwealth Bank Test...
Aus Cricket - Commonwealth Bank Test Series Australia v Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1
Tuesday 03 January 2017
07:30
NZ Cricket - Twenty20 International New...
NZ Cricket - Twenty20 International New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st T20
10:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2
10:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2
Wednesday 04 January 2017
01:20
Aus Cricket - Commonwealth Bank Test...
Aus Cricket - Commonwealth Bank Test Series Australia v Pakistan 3rd Test Day 2
10:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3
10:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3
Sun, 01 Jan
12:15
Big Bash
Sydney Thunder are still without a win as they travel to Perth to take on the Scorchers
Mon, 02 Jan
09:30
South Africa v SL: 2nd Test Day 1
It is Newland's time, as the second test starts in Cape Town
Tue, 03 Jan
01:20
Australia v Pak: 3rd Test Day 1
Having wrapped up the series, can Australia make it 3-0 at the SCG?
Sports Talk
Neil Manthorp
Boxing Day test - success?
What constitutes a successful test match? What are the criteria? Smoothly coordinated logistics, a...
Boxing Day blues?
When is the peak?
The unlikeliest similarities
Kepler Wessels
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
The first test match in Port Elizabeth went exactly as I thought it would. Looking at the two teams...
Complacency the biggest threat to SA
SA looking good going forward
The basics of ball tampering
@MikeHaysman
Pulling the trigger movements
The art of batting is changing. Success in this area has always been about superior balance and...
It's simple...shine but don't scratch
Lights, camera, action!
Oz cricket shaken to the core
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion
>>
Sport24.co.za | Amazing what a difference 180 minutes of football can make!
Steve Komphela was on the verge of losing his job at Kaizer Chiefs, but two wins in two games will see him have a Merry Christmas, writes
S’Busiso Mseleku.
Sport24 Forums
>>
Sport24.co.za | Time is right for...
-
2016-12-08 13:44
Sport24.co.za | Baroka 'keeper steals...
-
2016-12-05 12:19
View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums
News In Pictures
South Africa v Sri Lanka, 1st Test, 26-30 December, 2016
2016 - Proteas Year in Pictures
Australia v Pakistan: 2nd Test - December 26-30, 2016
New Zealand v Bangladesh: Limited Overs Series, 2016/17
...more news in pictures
Spotlight
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
...all live streaming
Other Live Streaming
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
full schedule
Latest Video Highlights
South Africa v Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 5
Fri, 30 Dec
Australia v Pakistan: 2nd Test, Day 5
Fri, 30 Dec
South v Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 5 Montage
Fri, 30 Dec
...more videos
Follow SuperSport
Sports Poll
Do you think Quinton de Kock's batting potential is wasted at No 7?
Yes!
No
It depends on the batting quality of No 8-11
Vote
Result
Home
DStv.com
About
Terms
Contacts
Standards
Football
PL
Absa Prem
La Liga
UCL
Rugby
International
Springboks
Sevens
Cricket
Proteas
Ind v Eng
Aus v Pak
Sunfoil
Golf
USPGA Tour
European Tour
SA Golf
Motorsport
Formula 1
MotoGP
Superbikes
Rallying
Tennis
ATP
WTA
More Sport
Cycling
Athletics
Aquatics
Boxing
Let's Play
Sport24
Videos
Games
Competitions
TV Guide
Support
© MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
MultiChoice Website
|
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy
|
Copyright
|
Glossary
|
DStv-i
|
Careers
|
Contact us
|
Effective Measure