*All times CAT (GMT+2)
Top Story
Australia too strong for Pakistan
Australia cruised to a 57-run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Breaking News
Cricket
13:48
Sri Lanka bolstered by T20 success
Sri Lanka bolstered by T20 success
Cricket
15:02
England restrict India to 147-7
England restrict India to 147-7
Cricket
15:13
Knights in control, Rossouw proves class
Knights in control, Rossouw proves class
Cricket
11:45
Rain dampens Titans’ chance to go top
Rain dampens Titans’ chance to go top
Cricket
13:43
Australia too strong for Pakistan
Australia too strong for Pakistan
Cricket
20:22
De Klerk sets up victory for SA U19s
De Klerk sets up victory for SA U19s
Cricket
21:22
Sri Lanka stun SA to bag T20 series
Sri Lanka stun SA to bag T20 series
Cricket
21:20
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd T20
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd T20
Cricket
15:23
Titans plan to attack Cobras
Titans plan to attack Cobras
Cricket
15:16
Tharanga to skipper Sri Lanka in SA ODIs
Tharanga to skipper Sri Lanka in SA ODIs
Cricket
14:00
Knights, Warriors eye big SS strides
Knights, Warriors eye big SS strides
Cricket
09:23
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
Cricket
09:06
Ngidi is fulfilling his coach’s prophecy
Ngidi is fulfilling his coach’s prophecy
Cricket
05:41
Aussies' Mennie suffers fractured skull
Aussies' Mennie suffers fractured skull
Cricket
21:33
Proteas boosted by AB’s return
Proteas boosted by AB’s return
Cricket
16:26
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
Cricket
14:45
SA women at full strength for WCup...
SA women at full strength for WCup Qualifiers
Cricket
14:20
Smit to leave the Dolphins
Smit to leave the Dolphins
Cricket
11:47
VOTE: Catch of the Match
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Cricket
01:12
Warner happy to rest for tough India...
Warner happy to rest for tough India test
Cricket
23:40
NZ want run-out review after odd...
NZ want run-out review after odd dismissal
Cricket
15:52
AB, Morris return to SA ODI squad
AB, Morris return to SA ODI squad
Cricket
15:32
Zim, CSA to form joint working group
Zim, CSA to form joint working group
Cricket
14:22
Warner wins Allan Border medal for 2nd...
Warner wins Allan Border medal for 2nd year
Cricket
14:21
Kenya appoint Odumbe as batting coach
Kenya appoint Odumbe as batting coach
Cricket
12:56
India rest Ashwin, Jadeja for T20s
India rest Ashwin, Jadeja for T20s
Cricket
12:51
Tamim takes blame for 'rubbish' B’desh
Tamim takes blame for 'rubbish' B’desh
SA Team
Sri Lanka bolstered by T20 success
Sri Lanka bolstered by T20 success
26 January, 13:48
- Buoyed by their first success in any series in South Africa, Sri Lanka will go into the first one-day...
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd T20
Tharanga to skipper Sri Lanka in SA ODIs
Proteas boosted by AB’s return
Sunfoil Series
Knights in control, Rossouw proves class
Knights in control, Rossouw proves class
26 January, 15:13
- Rilee Rossouw shook off the controversies of the past month to produce a splendid performance, only to fall...
Titans plan to attack Cobras
Knights, Warriors eye big SS strides
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
International
England restrict India to 147-7
England restrict India to 147-7
26 January, 15:02
- Moeen Ali led a disciplined England bowling attack as the visitors restricted India to 147 for seven in the...
Aussies' Mennie suffers fractured skull
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Warner happy to rest for tough India...
Sunfoil Series
Rain dampens Titans’ chance to go top
Rain dampens Titans’ chance to go top
26 January, 11:45
- No play has been possible between the Multiply Titans and BuildNat Cape Cobras on day one of their Sunfoil...
Titans plan to attack Cobras
Knights, Warriors eye big SS strides
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
SA Team
Sri Lanka stun SA to bag T20 series
Sri Lanka stun SA to bag T20 series
25 January, 21:22
- A half-century from Niroshan Dickwella helped Sri Lanka clinch the T20 series 2-1 after claiming a...
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd T20
Tharanga to skipper Sri Lanka in SA ODIs
Proteas boosted by AB’s return
Domestic Cricket
De Klerk sets up victory for SA U19s
De Klerk sets up victory for SA U19s
25 January, 20:22
- Jade de Klerk took an outstanding 5-32 to help set up victory by three wickets for the Coca-Cola South Africa...
Smit to leave the Dolphins
Zim, CSA to form joint working group
AB hits century in comeback match
Domestic Cricket
Ngidi is fulfilling his coach’s prophecy
Ngidi is fulfilling his coach’s prophecy
25 January, 09:06
- Six years ago Shane Gaffney cricket coach at Hilton College told Lungi Ngidi that he has what it takes to...
Smit to leave the Dolphins
Zim, CSA to form joint working group
AB hits century in comeback match
More Cricket
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
25 January, 09:23
- Australia's national coach Darren Lehmann has blasted Kevin Pietersen's performance in the Twenty20 Big Bash...
Warner wins Allan Border medal for 2nd...
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live...
Eng women's legend Heyhoe-Flint dies
Sports Talk
@MikeHaysman
This AB stuff is messy
He has thrilled me in white in Abu Dhabi, in blue in Barbados, in red in Bangalore and in pink at...
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
Discipline is the difference
Neil Manthorp
Is it 'the show' that matters?
When you’re too close to a good painting it can be hard to see it properly. Take a few steps...
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
Boxing Day test - success?
Kepler Wessels
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Sri Lanka will be relieved that they are not facing the full might of South Africa in the upcoming...
Proteas' best yet to come
Kolpak's drain on SA
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Sport24.co.za | Hurry up with Bok coaching announcement!
Herman Mostert
is worried that the uncertainty regarding the Springbok coaching job is putting the national team further on the back foot.
Sport24.co.za | Boks: No excuses for...
-
2017-01-25 10:47
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for...
-
2017-01-13 12:32
News In Pictures
South Africa v Sri Lanka, limited overs series, 20 January - 10 February 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh: 2nd Test - January 20-24, 2017
India v England, limited overs series, January 15 - February 1, 2017
Australia v Pakistan: ODI Series - Jan 13-26, 2017
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
Latest Video Highlights
South Africa v Sri Lanka: 3rd T20
Wed, 25 Jan
