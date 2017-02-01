Loading...
Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy...

Cricket
23:29
Cricket
19:00
Cricket
16:20
Cricket
13:45
Cricket
21:42
Cricket
19:46
Cricket
19:33
Cricket
18:52
Cricket
16:17
Cricket
18:18
Cricket
16:39
Cricket
18:23
Cricket
16:37
Cricket
01:07
Cricket
23:30
Cricket
17:49
Cricket
15:33
Cricket
14:13
Cricket
13:07
Cricket
15:26
Cricket
11:21
Cricket
10:15
Cricket
15:17
Cricket
15:14
Cricket
06:13
Cricket
06:06
Cricket
17:24
SA Team
28 January, 21:42 - Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers marked his return to the side with a clinical eight-wicket win against Sri...
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
Sunfoil Series
29 January, 16:20 - After bowling out the Titans for scores of 195 and 168, the Cape Cobras chased down the required 38 runs to...
Knights end day two in control
Sunfoil Series
29 January, 13:45 - On the back of Duanne Olivier's 11-wicket match haul and a Rudi Second 151 in the first innings, the VKB...
Knights end day two in control
SA Team
28 January, 16:39 - A sensational spell by Imran Tahir that rocked the middle-order powered South Africa to an emphatic...
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
International
29 January, 19:00 - Virat Kohli Sunday lavished praise on his fast bowlers after Jasprit Bumrah choked the England batting to...
Law named as new West Indies coach
Domestic Cricket
28 January, 19:46 - Russell Domingo could be nearing the end of his tenure after CSA announced on Saturday it was about to start...
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
Domestic Cricket
28 January, 19:33 - Nipun Ransika took five wickets for 19 runs, spearheading Sri Lanka’s 77-run win over the Coca-Cola South...
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
More Cricket
27 January, 06:13 - Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League will increase the number of games next season, Cricket Australia said on...
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live...

Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.

13:00
13:00
14:15
15:15
17:45
Thursday 02 February 2017
02:30
Thursday 02 February 2017
13:45
13:45
17:45
17:45
Friday 03 February 2017
14:15
14:15
Wed, 01 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 2nd ODI
The series moves to Durban for the second match.~

Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
Kolpak's drain on SA
@MikeHaysman
This AB stuff is messy
He has thrilled me in white in Abu Dhabi, in blue in Barbados, in red in Bangalore and in pink at...
Discipline is the difference
Neil Manthorp
Is it 'the show' that matters?
When you’re too close to a good painting it can be hard to see it properly. Take a few steps...
Boxing Day test - success?
Sport24.co.za | Hurry up with Bok coaching announcement!
Herman Mostert is worried that the uncertainty regarding the Springbok coaching job is putting the national team further on the back foot.
Sport24.co.za | Boks: No excuses for...
- 2017-01-25 10:47
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for...
- 2017-01-13 12:32

We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Sun, 29 Jan
Should AB still be ODI captain with Faf doing so well in the test format?
Yes
No
