Loading...
Loading Live Scoring...

*All times CAT (GMT+2)
days
:
hours
:
minutes
:
seconds
Top Story
India has voted against a proposed shake-up of cricket's global governing body that threatens its influence as one of the game's "Big...

Breaking News

Cricket
19:45
Cricket
13:12
Cricket
18:00
Cricket
14:00
Cricket
07:56
Cricket
23:06
Cricket
16:57
Cricket
20:43
Cricket
20:42
Cricket
11:51
Cricket
09:55
Cricket
15:23
Cricket
18:15
Cricket
17:25
Cricket
01:08
Cricket
17:20
Cricket
20:36
Cricket
13:42
Cricket
10:23
Cricket
18:10
Cricket
17:50
Cricket
08:59
Cricket
18:01
Cricket
08:26
Cricket
06:38
Cricket
06:23
Cricket
05:39
Sunfoil Series
05 February, 18:00 - Amid great excitement the Sunfoil Series match between the Warriors and the bizhub Highveld Lions went down...
Cobras roll over Knights
Sunfoil Series
05 February, 14:00 - The Multiply Titans won a thrilling Sunfoil Series match by two wickets at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg...
Cobras roll over Knights
International
05 February, 07:56 - Trent Boult took career best one-day figures as New Zealand completed a tense 24-run win over Australia in...
Hussey warns Aus to avoid angering Kohli
SA Team
04 February, 20:43 - A dominant bowling performance enabled South Africa to crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets and with 18 overs to...
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
Domestic Cricket
04 February, 11:51 - Cricket South Africa on Saturday announced plans for a Twenty20 league which it hopes will attract major...
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
Domestic Cricket
05 February, 19:45 - Nipun Ransika, Manelker De Silva and Praveen Jayawickrama took eight wickets between them to bowl the...
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
IPL
03 February, 13:42 - Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying...
Five things we learned from the IPL
More Cricket
03 February, 08:59 - Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising...
Australia's Big Bash League expands

Competitions
Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.

More competitions launching soon
...more competitions
TV Guide
Search
Live Coverage
...full schedule
Tuesday 07 February 2017
13:00
13:00
Thursday 09 February 2017
05:45
Friday 10 February 2017
05:45
13:00
Friday 10 February 2017
13:00
Saturday 11 February 2017
05:45
Sunday 12 February 2017
05:45
Monday 13 February 2017
05:45
Tue, 07 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 4th ODI
Will the Proteas drive home their series win, or will complacency give Sri Lanka a chance of victory?
Thu, 09 Feb
05:45
India v Ban: Only Test Day 1
The one-test tour of Bangladesh to India takes place in Hyderabad

Sports Talk

Kepler Wessels
Good signs going forward for Proteas
As expected the Proteas have been far too strong for Sri Lanka in the the ongoing one day series,...
Proteas' best yet to come
Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
Faf exploits home advantage
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion >>
Sport24.co.za | Benni needs to pay his coaching dues!
S’Busiso Mseleku writes that Benni McCarthy should not be rushed - or rush himself - into a big coaching job.
Sport24 Forums >>
Sport24.co.za | Sick Boks need more...
- 2017-02-03 10:45
Sport24.co.za | SA Rugby: To sell or...
- 2017-01-31 10:10

View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums

Spotlight
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Event Streaming

Channel Streaming

...all live streaming

Other Live Streaming

Event Streaming

Channel Streaming

full schedule
Follow SuperSport

Find us on Facebook
Find us on Twitter
Find us on WeChat

Sports Poll

Would you like to see Ireland and Afghanistan becoming part of the test set-up?
Yes
No
MultiChoice
© MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

MultiChoice Website | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright | Glossary | DStv-i | Careers | Contact us | Effective Measure