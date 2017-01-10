Loading...
Farhaan Behardien has been appointed as stand-in captain of the Standard Bank Proteas for the first two matches in the KFC T20...

International
09 January, 07:34 - Steve O'Keefe's hopes of joining the Australian slow-bowling attack in the four-test series in India from...
Aussies need to bat for long in India
SA Team
09 January, 14:36 - If ever there was an international arena that had the impact of changing a nervous, slightly intimidated...
Rossouw, Abbott departures rock SA
Sunfoil Series
09 January, 08:27 - Mental application and a positive mindset were at the heart of the Buildnat Cape Cobras’ sensational...
Rain prevents play in Durban
Sunfoil Series
08 January, 18:30 - Thanks to an unbeaten century from Wayne Parnell the BuildNat Cape Cobras pulled off an unlikely six-wicket...
Rain prevents play in Durban
International
08 January, 07:20 - Corey Anderson bludgeoned 94 off just 41 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third...
Aussies need to bat for long in India
International
09 January, 15:05 - England's Eoin Morgan insisted on Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to skip last...
Aussies need to bat for long in India
09 January, 06:19 - As factory worker Jitender Singh carves another slab of thick willow, he insists that proposals to limit the...
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
International
09 January, 15:04 - Pakistan were forced on Monday to add Junaid Khan to their squad for a five-match one-day series in...
Aussies need to bat for long in India

Kepler Wessels
Kolpak's drain on SA
The fact that South Africa demolished Sri Lanka in the third test in Cape Town was no surprise....
SA looking good going forward
@MikeHaysman
Faf exploits home advantage
After the Newlands Test in Cape Town I was delighted to read Faf's comments regarding the pitch.
It's simple...shine but don't scratch
Neil Manthorp
Taking the shine off it
For a short while before and during the Adelaide Test match at the end of the November there were...
When is the peak?
