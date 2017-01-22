Home
Top Story
Australia win toss, bat in fourth ODI
Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket...
Breaking News
Cricket
05:26
Australia win toss, bat in fourth ODI
Australia win toss, bat in fourth ODI
Cricket
05:04
Heavy rain washes out third day
Heavy rain washes out third day
Cricket
22:22
Mayet century sets up SA U19s victory
Mayet century sets up SA U19s victory
Cricket
17:27
SA enter Bullring clash with confidence
SA enter Bullring clash with confidence
Cricket
17:01
CSA pays tribute to Colin Rushmere
CSA pays tribute to Colin Rushmere
Cricket
11:07
Bairstow to replace Hales for India T20...
Bairstow to replace Hales for India T20 series
Cricket
17:05
Bad light threatens Dollphins charge
Bad light threatens Dollphins charge
Cricket
06:47
Blundell in NZ ODI squad to play Aus
Blundell in NZ ODI squad to play Aus
Cricket
06:44
Shakib magic cleans out NZ middle order
Shakib magic cleans out NZ middle order
Cricket
17:39
Hales returns home after breaking hand
Hales returns home after breaking hand
Cricket
22:22
Miller, Ngidi shine as Proteas go one up
Miller, Ngidi shine as Proteas go one up
Cricket
22:19
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st T20
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st T20
Cricket
13:33
Puttick heads towards 11 000 runs
Puttick heads towards 11 000 runs
Cricket
11:24
England fined for slow over rate
England fined for slow over rate
Cricket
08:47
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live...
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live tactical talk
Cricket
16:00
Dolphins in control in wet PMB
Dolphins in control in wet PMB
Cricket
07:38
Southee, Boult ruin Tigers' day
Southee, Boult ruin Tigers' day
Cricket
17:15
T20 squad eager to make an impact
T20 squad eager to make an impact
Cricket
13:09
NZ warn no let-up in bouncer barrage
NZ warn no let-up in bouncer barrage
Cricket
18:12
Yuvraj, Dhoni blitz hands India series
Yuvraj, Dhoni blitz hands India series
Cricket
17:25
Zondo ton rescues Dolphins
Zondo ton rescues Dolphins
Cricket
06:30
Sri Lanka eager to hit back in T20s
Sri Lanka eager to hit back in T20s
Cricket
12:54
Smith's ton seals easy win for Aus
Smith's ton seals easy win for Aus
Cricket
20:38
AB to miss England, Bangladesh tests
AB to miss England, Bangladesh tests
Cricket
19:32
Eng women's legend Heyhoe-Flint dies
Eng women's legend Heyhoe-Flint dies
Cricket
18:13
Dolphins, Lions set for Sunfoil battle
Dolphins, Lions set for Sunfoil battle
Cricket
14:38
Proteas women clinch ODI series
Proteas women clinch ODI series
SA Team
SA enter Bullring clash with confidence
SA enter Bullring clash with confidence
21 January, 17:27
- The Standard Bank Proteas head into the second KFC T20 International against Sri Lanka at the Bidvest...
T20 squad eager to make an impact
Sri Lanka eager to hit back in T20s
AB to miss England, Bangladesh tests
Sunfoil Series
Bad light threatens Dollphins charge
Bad light threatens Dollphins charge
21 January, 17:05
- Despite a superb bowling performance by Keshav Maharaj, time is running out for the Dolphins to force a...
Dolphins in control in wet PMB
Puttick heads towards 11 000 runs
Zondo ton rescues Dolphins
International
Heavy rain washes out third day
Heavy rain washes out third day
22 January, 05:04
- The third day of the second and final test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned Sunday after...
Bairstow to replace Hales for India T20...
Blundell in NZ ODI squad to play Aus
Shakib magic cleans out NZ middle order
SA Team
Miller, Ngidi shine as Proteas go one up
Miller, Ngidi shine as Proteas go one up
20 January, 22:22
- South Africa cruised to a 19-run victory in the first T20 international match against Sri Lanka at SuperSport...
T20 squad eager to make an impact
Sri Lanka eager to hit back in T20s
AB to miss England, Bangladesh tests
Domestic Cricket
Mayet century sets up SA U19s victory
Mayet century sets up SA U19s victory
21 January, 22:22
- Muhammed Mayet hit a 92-ball ton to set up a 39-run win for the Coca-Cola South Africa under-19s in their...
CSA pays tribute to Colin Rushmere
Rising star De Swardt chooses cricket
Mulder to lead SA U19s in Tri-series
More Cricket
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live...
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live tactical talk
20 January, 08:47
- Cricket Australia was on Friday investigating on-air comments by a television commentator after he appeared...
Eng women's legend Heyhoe-Flint dies
Carberry set for return after cancer...
Bat makers say there’s no stopping big...
SA Team
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st T20
LIVE: SA v SL, 1st T20
20 January, 22:19
- Thanks for staying with us during our live coverage of the first Twenty20 international between South Africa...
T20 squad eager to make an impact
Sri Lanka eager to hit back in T20s
AB to miss England, Bangladesh tests
Women
Proteas women clinch ODI series
Proteas women clinch ODI series
18 January, 14:38
- The Momentum Proteas women took an unassailable 3-1 lead in their five-match, One-Day International (ODI)...
Proteas women make it two out of two
Batters spearhead win for Proteas women
Proteas women’s squad to tour B'desh
Sports Talk
@MikeHaysman
This AB stuff is messy
He has thrilled me in white in Abu Dhabi, in blue in Barbados, in red in Bangalore and in pink at...
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
Discipline is the difference
Neil Manthorp
Is it 'the show' that matters?
When you’re too close to a good painting it can be hard to see it properly. Take a few steps...
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
Boxing Day test - success?
Kepler Wessels
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Sri Lanka will be relieved that they are not facing the full might of South Africa in the upcoming...
Proteas' best yet to come
Kolpak's drain on SA
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion
>>
Sport24.co.za | Boks: No excuses for Coetzee in 2017
Despite a torrid 2016, indications are that Allister Coetzee will keep his job as Springbok coach.
Herman Mostert
is hoping for a reversal in fortunes.
Sport24 Forums
>>
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for...
-
2017-01-13 12:32
Sport24.co.za | Jackman: Golden voice...
-
2017-01-12 11:55
View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums
Spotlight
