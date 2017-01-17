Home
Top Story
Q&A with Neil: Review of SA-SL test series
We have once again managed to secure Neil Manthorp's considerable expertise for another Question & Answer session.
Breaking News
Cricket
19:04
Domingo excited to usher in next...
Domingo excited to usher in next generation of T20 cricketers
Cricket
12:22
VOTE: Catch of the Match
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Cricket
10:50
India can win from any situation - Kohli
India can win from any situation - Kohli
Cricket
09:36
Stoinis replaces Marsh in Aussie squad
Stoinis replaces Marsh in Aussie squad
Cricket
09:04
Piedt salutes collective bowling effort
Piedt salutes collective bowling effort
Cricket
08:49
Kohli proves king of the chase once more
Kohli proves king of the chase once more
Cricket
06:32
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head...
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head blow
Cricket
06:56
NZ stun Tigers after Williamson ton
NZ stun Tigers after Williamson ton
Cricket
16:49
Marsh out of Pak ODIs with shoulder...
Marsh out of Pak ODIs with shoulder injury
Cricket
15:00
Weather the winner at Buffalo Park
Weather the winner at Buffalo Park
Cricket
18:04
Kohli, Jadhav tons secure victory
Kohli, Jadhav tons secure victory
Cricket
15:30
Draw drops Titans to second
Draw drops Titans to second
Cricket
14:35
Knights-Dolphins peters out into tame...
Knights-Dolphins peters out into tame draw
Cricket
08:43
Four spinners in Aus squad for India...
Four spinners in Aus squad for India tour
Cricket
13:20
Pakistan level series in Melbourne
Pakistan level series in Melbourne
Cricket
08:14
Black Caps strike back with late wickets
Black Caps strike back with late wickets
Cricket
18:47
'Crushing defeat my worst moment'
'Crushing defeat my worst moment'
Cricket
14:45
West Indies axe Pakistan tour
West Indies axe Pakistan tour
Cricket
14:38
Proteas women make it two out of two
Proteas women make it two out of two
Cricket
11:50
Kohli ready to tackle England
Kohli ready to tackle England
Cricket
11:45
Misbah wants better planning for Aus...
Misbah wants better planning for Aus tours
Cricket
10:55
Arthur calls for scrapping of T20s
Arthur calls for scrapping of T20s
Cricket
16:09
Parnell leads SA to series whitewash
Parnell leads SA to series whitewash
Cricket
18:28
The Lions roar in Benoni
The Lions roar in Benoni
Cricket
15:20
Third day abandoned at Buffalo Park
Third day abandoned at Buffalo Park
Cricket
18:37
Muthusamy, Van Jaarsveld steal the show
Muthusamy, Van Jaarsveld steal the show
Cricket
16:06
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
International
NZ stun Tigers after Williamson ton
NZ stun Tigers after Williamson ton
16 January, 06:56
- Kane Williamson seized New Zealand's run chase by the scruff of the neck to lead his side to an improbable...
Stoinis replaces Marsh in Aussie squad
Kohli proves king of the chase once more
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head...
SA Team
Domingo excited to usher in next...
Domingo excited to usher in next generation of T20 cricketers
16 January, 19:04
- Proteas coach Russell Domingo, is excited to usher in the next generation of international cricketers in the...
'Crushing defeat my worst moment'
Parnell leads SA to series whitewash
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
SA Team
VOTE: Catch of the Match
VOTE: Catch of the Match
16 January, 12:22
- The third test between South Africa and Sri Lanka has delivered some stunning catches and we have selected...
'Crushing defeat my worst moment'
Parnell leads SA to series whitewash
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
Sunfoil Series
Piedt salutes collective bowling effort
Piedt salutes collective bowling effort
16 January, 09:04
- A superb collective effort with the ball which caused a dramatic Warriors collapse from 237 for five to 260,...
Knights-Dolphins peters out into tame...
Muthusamy, Van Jaarsveld steal the show
The Lions roar in Benoni
Sunfoil Series
Draw drops Titans to second
Draw drops Titans to second
15 January, 15:30
- The Sunfoil Series match between the Multiply Titans and the bizhub Highveld Lions, played at Sahara...
Knights-Dolphins peters out into tame...
Muthusamy, Van Jaarsveld steal the show
The Lions roar in Benoni
Sunfoil Series
Weather the winner at Buffalo Park
Weather the winner at Buffalo Park
15 January, 15:00
- Ultimately the bad weather had the last laugh and was the eventual winner in the Sunfoil Series four-day...
Knights-Dolphins peters out into tame...
Muthusamy, Van Jaarsveld steal the show
The Lions roar in Benoni
International
India can win from any situation - Kohli
India can win from any situation - Kohli
16 January, 10:50
- Virat Kohli said India have the self-belief to win from any situation after they chased down a daunting 351...
Stoinis replaces Marsh in Aussie squad
Kohli proves king of the chase once more
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head...
Domestic Cricket
Rising star De Swardt chooses cricket
Rising star De Swardt chooses cricket
13 January, 17:27
- As one of only 13 young men to have represented both the South African Schools cricket and rugby teams, Ruan...
Mulder to lead SA U19s in Tri-series
Prince named Cobras' caretaker coach
Adams to step down as Cobras coach
Sports Talk
Kepler Wessels
Proteas' best yet to come
South Africa completed the demolition of Sri Lanka in style at the Wanderers during the third test...
Kolpak's drain on SA
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
Complacency the biggest threat to SA
Neil Manthorp
The Mighty Hash
Many years ago, one man saw the future more clearly than anyone else. His name was Andy Gray. He...
Taking the shine off it
Boxing Day test - success?
Boxing Day blues?
@MikeHaysman
Faf exploits home advantage
After the Newlands Test in Cape Town I was delighted to read Faf's comments regarding the pitch.
Discipline is the difference
Pulling the trigger movements
It's simple...shine but don't scratch
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion
>>
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for soccer coaches
If you thought soccer fans endured a rough rollercoaster of emotions about their clubs, spare a thought for coaches, writes
S’Busiso Mseleku
Sport24 Forums
>>
Sport24.co.za | Jackman: Golden voice...
-
2017-01-12 11:55
Sport24.co.za | 2017 wish list for SA...
-
2017-01-11 11:32
View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums
News In Pictures
South Africa v Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, 12-14 January, 2017
Australia v Pakistan: ODI Series - Jan 13-26, 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh: 1st Test - January 12-16, 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh: Limited Overs Series, 2016/17
...more news in pictures
Spotlight
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
...all live streaming
Other Live Streaming
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
full schedule
