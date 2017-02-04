Loading...
Test match and one-day international cricket is braced for a radical shake-up which could also see Afghanistan and Ireland eventually...

Sunfoil Series
03 February, 18:10 - An excellent century from Stiaan van Zyl allowed the Cobras to take a 260-run lead through to day three of...
Sunfoil Series
03 February, 18:01 - The Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the Multiply Titans are running neck and neck in their key Sunfoil Series...
Sunfoil Series
03 February, 17:50 - Deteriorating light brought proceedings on the second day in the Sunfoil Series match between the Warriors...
SA Team
02 February, 13:58 - Standard Bank Proteas batsman, David Miller, has been withdrawn from the Momentum ODI series against Sri...
IPL
03 February, 13:42 - Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying...
International
03 February, 10:23 - Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal...
Domestic Cricket
04 February, 01:08 - The Maties side showed the NWU-Pukke how to use a Powerplay Plus over as they put a stop to the unbeaten...
More Cricket
03 February, 08:59 - Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising...
Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.

Saturday 04 February 2017
08:45
08:45
12:45
12:45
13:00
13:00
18:45
Saturday 04 February 2017
19:00
23:30
Tuesday 07 February 2017
13:00
13:00
Thursday 09 February 2017
05:45
Sat, 04 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 3rd ODI
It is the annual Pink ODI at the Wanderers, and the Proteas can seal the series with a win.
Sat, 04 Feb
23:30
New Zealand v Aus: 3rd ODI
The deciding match in the Chappell-Hadlee trophy takes place in Hamilton

Sports Talk

Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
Faf exploits home advantage
Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
Kolpak's drain on SA
Sport24.co.za | Benni needs to pay his coaching dues!
S’Busiso Mseleku writes that Benni McCarthy should not be rushed - or rush himself - into a big coaching job.
Sport24 Forums >>
Sport24.co.za | Sick Boks need more...
- 2017-02-03 10:45
Sport24.co.za | SA Rugby: To sell or...
- 2017-01-31 10:10

We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Should South Africa keep the same XI for the 3rd ODI at the Wanderers on Saturday?
Yes, wrap up the series first
No, the Proteas can afford to experiment
