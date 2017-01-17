Loading...
Loading Live Scoring...

*All times CAT (GMT+2)
days
:
hours
:
minutes
:
seconds
Top Story
We have once again managed to secure Neil Manthorp's considerable expertise for another Question & Answer session.

Breaking News

Cricket
19:04
Cricket
12:22
Cricket
10:50
Cricket
09:36
Cricket
09:04
Cricket
08:49
Cricket
06:32
Cricket
06:56
Cricket
16:49
Cricket
15:00
Cricket
18:04
Cricket
15:30
Cricket
14:35
Cricket
08:43
Cricket
13:20
Cricket
08:14
Cricket
18:47
Cricket
14:45
Cricket
14:38
Cricket
11:50
Cricket
11:45
Cricket
10:55
Cricket
16:09
Cricket
18:28
Cricket
15:20
Cricket
18:37
Cricket
16:06
International
16 January, 06:56 - Kane Williamson seized New Zealand's run chase by the scruff of the neck to lead his side to an improbable...
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head...
SA Team
16 January, 19:04 - Proteas coach Russell Domingo, is excited to usher in the next generation of international cricketers in the...
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
SA Team
16 January, 12:22 - The third test between South Africa and Sri Lanka has delivered some stunning catches and we have selected...
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd Test Day 3
Sunfoil Series
16 January, 09:04 - A superb collective effort with the ball which caused a dramatic Warriors collapse from 237 for five to 260,...
The Lions roar in Benoni
Sunfoil Series
15 January, 15:30 - The Sunfoil Series match between the Multiply Titans and the bizhub Highveld Lions, played at Sahara...
The Lions roar in Benoni
Sunfoil Series
15 January, 15:00 - Ultimately the bad weather had the last laugh and was the eventual winner in the Sunfoil Series four-day...
The Lions roar in Benoni
International
16 January, 10:50 - Virat Kohli said India have the self-belief to win from any situation after they chased down a daunting 351...
Hospital clears Mushfiqur after head...
Domestic Cricket
13 January, 17:27 - As one of only 13 young men to have represented both the South African Schools cricket and rugby teams, Ruan...
Adams to step down as Cobras coach

Competitions
Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.

More competitions launching soon
...more competitions
TV Guide
Search
Live Coverage
...full schedule
Tuesday 17 January 2017
10:30
Wednesday 18 January 2017
10:30
Thursday 19 January 2017
05:10
09:45
23:30
Friday 20 January 2017
10:30
17:30
17:30
23:30
Saturday 21 January 2017
02:40
07:10
Tue, 17 Jan
10:30
Big Bash: Stars v Heat
A crucial penultimate match for these top two teams take place at the MCG
Wed, 18 Jan
10:30
Big Bash: Thunder v Strikers
The final throw of the dice for these teams to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Thu, 19 Jan
05:10
Australia v Pak: 3rd ODI
With the series square, who will get their nose in front in this game?

Sports Talk

Kepler Wessels
Proteas' best yet to come
South Africa completed the demolition of Sri Lanka in style at the Wanderers during the third test...
Complacency the biggest threat to SA
Neil Manthorp
The Mighty Hash
Many years ago, one man saw the future more clearly than anyone else. His name was Andy Gray. He...
Boxing Day blues?
@MikeHaysman
Faf exploits home advantage
After the Newlands Test in Cape Town I was delighted to read Faf's comments regarding the pitch.
It's simple...shine but don't scratch
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion >>
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for soccer coaches
If you thought soccer fans endured a rough rollercoaster of emotions about their clubs, spare a thought for coaches, writes S’Busiso Mseleku
Sport24 Forums >>
Sport24.co.za | Jackman: Golden voice...
- 2017-01-12 11:55
Sport24.co.za | 2017 wish list for SA...
- 2017-01-11 11:32

View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums

Spotlight
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Event Streaming

Channel Streaming

...all live streaming

Other Live Streaming

Event Streaming

Channel Streaming

full schedule
Follow SuperSport

Find us on Facebook
Find us on Twitter
Find us on WeChat

Sports Poll

Mickey Arthur has asked for T20 cricket to be limited to domestic competitions only. Do you agree with him?
Yes
No
MultiChoice
© MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

MultiChoice Website | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright | Glossary | DStv-i | Careers | Contact us | Effective Measure