*All times CAT (GMT+2)
Top Story
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
A magnificent pair of centuries from Faf du Plessis and David Miller set South Africa up for a 121-run win over Sri Lanka in their second...
20:31
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
20:15
Maties dominate, Tuks back to their best
Maties dominate, Tuks back to their best
18:09
Shamshuddin pulls out as onfield umpire
Shamshuddin pulls out as onfield umpire
17:26
Titans look to rein in Knights
Titans look to rein in Knights
16:26
Knights grounded ahead of Cobras trip
Knights grounded ahead of Cobras trip
16:11
Only a win will do for Warriors, Lions
Only a win will do for Warriors, Lions
15:22
Tigers recall Liton for India test
Tigers recall Liton for India test
19:07
Chahal sinks England as India bag series
Chahal sinks England as India bag series
20:40
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
20:39
LIVE: SA v SL, 2nd ODI
LIVE: SA v SL, 2nd ODI
09:24
Our fate is in our own hands - Vilas
Our fate is in our own hands - Vilas
09:23
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
09:11
Santner wants repeat of tight bowling
Santner wants repeat of tight bowling
01:57
Aussies' Wade to miss second ODI v NZ
Aussies' Wade to miss second ODI v NZ
22:38
UWC upset Tuks; Pukke, Maties, UJ win
UWC upset Tuks; Pukke, Maties, UJ win
18:22
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
16:51
SA return to happy hunting ground
SA return to happy hunting ground
16:36
Mukund back in India test squad
Mukund back in India test squad
07:35
Finch to lead Aussie T20 team against...
Finch to lead Aussie T20 team against Sri Lanka
07:32
Guptill out of second Australia ODI
Guptill out of second Australia ODI
22:37
Varsity Cricket off to a rainy start
Varsity Cricket off to a rainy start
11:48
Varsity Cricket kicks off in Potch
Varsity Cricket kicks off in Potch
15:33
Back to basics for Mahatlane
Back to basics for Mahatlane
14:05
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
13:12
Pakistan to host T20 final on home soil
Pakistan to host T20 final on home soil
12:30
Zuma takes 11 wickets in Free State win
Zuma takes 11 wickets in Free State win
08:32
Morgan calls for DRS in T20s after Root...
Morgan calls for DRS in T20s after Root howler
Chahal sinks England as India bag series
Chahal sinks England as India bag series
01 February, 19:07
- Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets to demolish England and hand India a 75-run series-clinching...
Santner wants repeat of tight bowling
Aussies' Wade to miss second ODI v NZ
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
LIVE: SA v SL, 2nd ODI
LIVE: SA v SL, 2nd ODI
01 February, 20:39
- Thank you for your company during our live coverage of the second one-day international between South Africa...
SA return to happy hunting ground
De Villiers lauds clinical performance
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
Shamshuddin pulls out as onfield umpire
Shamshuddin pulls out as onfield umpire
01 February, 18:09
- Controversial umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin on Wednesday withdrew as one of the on-field officials just...
Santner wants repeat of tight bowling
Aussies' Wade to miss second ODI v NZ
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
01 February, 20:31
- A remarkable and unbeaten 169-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Mitchell van Buuren and Raynard...
Maties dominate, Tuks back to their best
UWC upset Tuks; Pukke, Maties, UJ win
Varsity Cricket off to a rainy start
Titans look to rein in Knights
Titans look to rein in Knights
01 February, 17:26
- Grant Morgan believes that handling pressure moments could be key to deciding who wins the Sunfoil Series...
Only a win will do for Warriors, Lions
Our fate is in our own hands - Vilas
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
Knights grounded ahead of Cobras trip
Knights grounded ahead of Cobras trip
01 February, 16:26
- VKB Knights coach Nicky Boje does not expect his players to get ahead of themselves as the new Sunfoil Series...
Only a win will do for Warriors, Lions
Our fate is in our own hands - Vilas
Log-jam pressure for Dolphins
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
30 January, 14:05
- India's Supreme Court appointed a top anti-corruption troubleshooter on Monday as head of a team to oversee...
Pakistan to host T20 final on home soil
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
Tigers recall Liton for India test
Tigers recall Liton for India test
01 February, 15:22
- Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das and pace bowler Shafiul Islam to their squad...
Santner wants repeat of tight bowling
Aussies' Wade to miss second ODI v NZ
Russell banned over whereabouts breach
Wed, 01 Feb
15:15
India v England: 3rd T20
The final of three T20s between India and England
Thu, 02 Feb
02:30
NZ v Aus: 2nd ODI
The Black Caps host their neighbours in the second ODI in Napier
Sat, 04 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 3rd ODI
It is the annual Pink ODI at the Wanderers, and the Proteas can seal the series with a win.
Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Is it 'the show' that matters?
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
This AB stuff is messy
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Proteas' best yet to come
Kolpak's drain on SA
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Sport24.co.za | Sick Boks need more than a new doctor
Enough is enough! Springbok rugby is in ill health thanks to the game's leadership in the country, writes
Mark Keohane.
Sport24.co.za | SA Rugby: To sell or...
2017-01-31 10:10
-
2017-01-31 10:10
Sport24.co.za | No 18 was Federer's...
2017-01-31 06:50
-
2017-01-31 06:50
View all columnists
View all Sport24 forums
News In Pictures
New Zealand v Australia: Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, 2017
India v England, limited overs series, January 15 - February 1, 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, limited overs series, 20 January - 10 February 2017
Australia v Pakistan: ODI Series - Jan 13-26, 2017
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
Other Live Streaming
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
Latest Video Highlights
South Africa v Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI
Wed, 01 Feb
Wed, 01 Feb
India v England: 3rd T20
Wed, 01 Feb
Wed, 01 Feb
