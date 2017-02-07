Home
Top Story
India's rejects proposal to trim revenue
India has voted against a proposed shake-up of cricket's global governing body that threatens its influence as one of the game's "Big...
Breaking News
Cricket
19:45
Sri Lanka U19 bowlers stun SA batsmen
Sri Lanka U19 bowlers stun SA batsmen
Cricket
13:12
India's rejects proposal to trim revenue
India's rejects proposal to trim revenue
Cricket
18:00
Lions triumph in exciting finish
Lions triumph in exciting finish
Cricket
14:00
Titans edge home in thriller
Titans edge home in thriller
Cricket
07:56
Boult bowls NZ to series win
Boult bowls NZ to series win
Cricket
23:06
Pukke defeat old foes to win trophy
Pukke defeat old foes to win trophy
Cricket
16:57
Tuks to face Pukke in Varsity Cup final
Tuks to face Pukke in Varsity Cup final
Cricket
20:43
Dwaine, AB star in SA victory
Dwaine, AB star in SA victory
Cricket
20:42
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd ODI
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd ODI
Cricket
11:51
SA launches 'global' T20 league
SA launches 'global' T20 league
Cricket
09:55
VOTE: Catch of the Series
VOTE: Catch of the Series
Cricket
15:23
Cobras roll over Knights
Cobras roll over Knights
Cricket
18:15
Stage set for a great finish in EL
Stage set for a great finish in EL
Cricket
17:25
Titans eye top spot
Titans eye top spot
Cricket
01:08
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
Cricket
17:20
'Tests, ODIs set for radical shake-up'
'Tests, ODIs set for radical shake-up'
Cricket
20:36
SA U19s clinch Youth ODI series
SA U19s clinch Youth ODI series
Cricket
13:42
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
Cricket
10:23
Hussey warns Aus to avoid angering Kohli
Hussey warns Aus to avoid angering Kohli
Cricket
18:10
Van Zyl century puts Cobras in control
Van Zyl century puts Cobras in control
Cricket
17:50
Bad light brings early closure in EL
Bad light brings early closure in EL
Cricket
08:59
Pietersen fined for on-air criticism
Pietersen fined for on-air criticism
Cricket
18:01
Dolphins, Titans run neck and neck
Dolphins, Titans run neck and neck
Cricket
08:26
UWC send UCT into a dizzy spin
UWC send UCT into a dizzy spin
Cricket
06:38
Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
Cricket
06:23
Australia need to master India spin
Australia need to master India spin
Cricket
05:39
ODI washout sparks Napier ground review
ODI washout sparks Napier ground review
Sunfoil Series
Lions triumph in exciting finish
Lions triumph in exciting finish
05 February, 18:00
- Amid great excitement the Sunfoil Series match between the Warriors and the bizhub Highveld Lions went down...
Stage set for a great finish in EL
Titans eye top spot
Cobras roll over Knights
Sunfoil Series
Titans edge home in thriller
Titans edge home in thriller
05 February, 14:00
- The Multiply Titans won a thrilling Sunfoil Series match by two wickets at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg...
Stage set for a great finish in EL
Titans eye top spot
Cobras roll over Knights
International
Boult bowls NZ to series win
Boult bowls NZ to series win
05 February, 07:56
- Trent Boult took career best one-day figures as New Zealand completed a tense 24-run win over Australia in...
'Tests, ODIs set for radical shake-up'
VOTE: Catch of the Series
Hussey warns Aus to avoid angering Kohli
SA Team
Dwaine, AB star in SA victory
Dwaine, AB star in SA victory
04 February, 20:43
- A dominant bowling performance enabled South Africa to crush Sri Lanka by seven wickets and with 18 overs to...
LIVE: SA v SL, 3rd ODI
Miller to miss remainder of ODI series
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
Domestic Cricket
SA launches 'global' T20 league
SA launches 'global' T20 league
04 February, 11:51
- Cricket South Africa on Saturday announced plans for a Twenty20 league which it hopes will attract major...
Pukke defeat old foes to win trophy
Tuks to face Pukke in Varsity Cup final
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
Domestic Cricket
Sri Lanka U19 bowlers stun SA batsmen
Sri Lanka U19 bowlers stun SA batsmen
05 February, 19:45
- Nipun Ransika, Manelker De Silva and Praveen Jayawickrama took eight wickets between them to bowl the...
Pukke defeat old foes to win trophy
Tuks to face Pukke in Varsity Cup final
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
IPL
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
03 February, 13:42
- Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying...
Root puts family before IPL riches
Mumbai name Jayawardene as coach
Five things we learned from the IPL
More Cricket
Pietersen fined for on-air criticism
Pietersen fined for on-air criticism
03 February, 08:59
- Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising...
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
Pakistan to host T20 final on home soil
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Tuesday 07 February 2017
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 4th ODI
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 4th ODI
Thursday 09 February 2017
05:45
IND Cricket - Test Series India v...
IND Cricket - Test Series India v Bangladesh Test Day 1
Friday 10 February 2017
05:45
IND Cricket - Test Series India v...
IND Cricket - Test Series India v Bangladesh Test Day 2
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 5th ODI
Friday 10 February 2017
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 5th ODI
Saturday 11 February 2017
05:45
IND Cricket - Test Series India v...
IND Cricket - Test Series India v Bangladesh Test Day 3
Sunday 12 February 2017
05:45
IND Cricket - Test Series India v...
IND Cricket - Test Series India v Bangladesh Test Day 4
Monday 13 February 2017
05:45
IND Cricket - Test Series India v...
IND Cricket - Test Series India v Bangladesh Test Day 5
Tue, 07 Feb
13:00
South Africa v SL: 4th ODI
Will the Proteas drive home their series win, or will complacency give Sri Lanka a chance of victory?
Thu, 09 Feb
05:45
India v Ban: Only Test Day 1
The one-test tour of Bangladesh to India takes place in Hyderabad
Kepler Wessels
Good signs going forward for Proteas
As expected the Proteas have been far too strong for Sri Lanka in the the ongoing one day series,...
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA series
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Proteas' best yet to come
Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Is it 'the show' that matters?
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
This AB stuff is messy
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
News In Pictures
New Zealand v Australia: Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, 2017
India v England, limited overs series, January 15 - February 1, 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, limited overs series, 20 January - 10 February 2017
Australia v Pakistan: ODI Series - Jan 13-26, 2017
...more news in pictures
Spotlight
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Latest Video Highlights
South Africa v Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI
Sat, 04 Feb
Varsity Cricket: NWU-PUKKE v UJ
Sat, 04 Feb
...more videos
Sports Poll
