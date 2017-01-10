Home
Top Story
Behardien to lead Proteas in T20 Series
Farhaan Behardien has been appointed as stand-in captain of the Standard Bank Proteas for the first two matches in the KFC T20...
Breaking News
Cricket
16:16
Behardien to lead Proteas in T20 Series
Behardien to lead Proteas in T20 Series
Cricket
15:05
'No regrets' for Morgan
'No regrets' for Morgan
Cricket
15:04
Junaid to replace returning Irfan for...
Junaid to replace returning Irfan for ODIs
Cricket
14:36
‘Bullring unlike any other ground’
‘Bullring unlike any other ground’
Cricket
12:17
Wiese joins Sussex on Kolpak
Wiese joins Sussex on Kolpak
Cricket
11:56
VOTE: Catch of the Match
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Cricket
08:27
‘Mental application aided Cobras’ win’
‘Mental application aided Cobras’ win’
Cricket
07:34
Australia withdraw O'Keefe from Big Bash
Australia withdraw O'Keefe from Big Bash
Cricket
06:19
Bat makers say there’s no stopping big...
Bat makers say there’s no stopping big hitters
Cricket
21:52
Mulder to lead SA U19s in Tri-series
Mulder to lead SA U19s in Tri-series
Cricket
18:30
Cobras' venom poisons the Lions
Cobras' venom poisons the Lions
Cricket
14:03
Draw moves Dolphins up the ladder
Draw moves Dolphins up the ladder
Cricket
08:56
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Cricket
06:17
Aussies need to bat for long in India
Aussies need to bat for long in India
Cricket
07:20
Anderson powers Black Caps to T20 sweep
Anderson powers Black Caps to T20 sweep
Cricket
21:32
Overlooked Hafeez gets ODI call
Overlooked Hafeez gets ODI call
Cricket
18:19
Proteas women’s squad to tour B'desh
Proteas women’s squad to tour B'desh
Cricket
12:22
Ex-players call for Misbah to retire
Ex-players call for Misbah to retire
Cricket
09:35
Knights, Titans match washed out
Knights, Titans match washed out
Cricket
09:16
Smith warns of 'difficult series' in...
Smith warns of 'difficult series' in India
Cricket
08:56
Misbah bemoans bowling in series loss
Misbah bemoans bowling in series loss
Cricket
18:07
Van den Bergh defies the Cobras
Van den Bergh defies the Cobras
Cricket
13:56
Rain prevents play in Durban
Rain prevents play in Durban
Cricket
08:24
Lynn rewarded with Australia call-up
Lynn rewarded with Australia call-up
Cricket
06:10
Australia crush Pakistan to sweep series
Australia crush Pakistan to sweep series
Cricket
13:12
'King Kohli' crowned India ODI, T20...
'King Kohli' crowned India ODI, T20 skipper
Cricket
18:02
Cobras partnerships could do the trick
Cobras partnerships could do the trick
International
Australia withdraw O'Keefe from Big Bash
Australia withdraw O'Keefe from Big Bash
09 January, 07:34
- Steve O'Keefe's hopes of joining the Australian slow-bowling attack in the four-test series in India from...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Aussies need to bat for long in India
SA Team
‘Bullring unlike any other ground’
‘Bullring unlike any other ground’
09 January, 14:36
- If ever there was an international arena that had the impact of changing a nervous, slightly intimidated...
Wiese joins Sussex on Kolpak
CSA terminates Abbott national contract
Rossouw, Abbott departures rock SA
Sunfoil Series
‘Mental application aided Cobras’ win’
‘Mental application aided Cobras’ win’
09 January, 08:27
- Mental application and a positive mindset were at the heart of the Buildnat Cape Cobras’ sensational...
Draw moves Dolphins up the ladder
Van den Bergh defies the Cobras
Rain prevents play in Durban
Sunfoil Series
Cobras' venom poisons the Lions
Cobras' venom poisons the Lions
08 January, 18:30
- Thanks to an unbeaten century from Wayne Parnell the BuildNat Cape Cobras pulled off an unlikely six-wicket...
Draw moves Dolphins up the ladder
Van den Bergh defies the Cobras
Rain prevents play in Durban
International
Anderson powers Black Caps to T20 sweep
Anderson powers Black Caps to T20 sweep
08 January, 07:20
- Corey Anderson bludgeoned 94 off just 41 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Aussies need to bat for long in India
International
'No regrets' for Morgan
'No regrets' for Morgan
09 January, 15:05
- England's Eoin Morgan insisted on Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to skip last...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Aussies need to bat for long in India
More Cricket
Bat makers say there’s no stopping big...
Bat makers say there’s no stopping big hitters
09 January, 06:19
- As factory worker Jitender Singh carves another slab of thick willow, he insists that proposals to limit the...
Donald joins Kent as assistant coach
Court orders dismissal of BCCI chief
Yorkshire sign Australia's Handscomb
International
Junaid to replace returning Irfan for...
Junaid to replace returning Irfan for ODIs
09 January, 15:04
- Pakistan were forced on Monday to add Junaid Khan to their squad for a five-match one-day series in...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
Hazlewood rested for first Pakistan ODI
Aussies need to bat for long in India
Tuesday 10 January 2017
10:35
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20...
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20 Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers
Wednesday 11 January 2017
10:35
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20...
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20 Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers
23:30
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v...
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1
Thursday 12 January 2017
09:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1
09:00
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1
Thursday 12 January 2017
10:35
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20...
Aus Cricket - KFC Big Bash Twenty20 Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
23:30
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v...
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2
Friday 13 January 2017
05:10
Aus Cricket - Carlton Mid One Day...
Aus Cricket - Carlton Mid One Day International Series Australia v Pakistan 1st ODI
09:30
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2
09:30
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South...
SA Cricket - Sunfoil Test Series South Africa v Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2
23:30
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v...
NZ Cricket - Test Series New Zealand v Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3
Tue, 10 Jan
10:35
BBL: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers
The Stars take on the Strikers in the latest installment of the Big Bash League
Wed, 11 Jan
10:35
BBL: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers
Brendon McCullum's Heat take on Mitchell Johnson and Co. of the Scorchers
Thu, 12 Jan
09:00
South Africa v SL: 3rd Test Day 1
Sri Lanka face South Africa on a pacy track at the Wanderers, hoping to avoid a whitewash
News In Pictures
South Africa v Sri Lanka: 2nd Test - January 2-6, 2017
Australia v Pakistan: 3rd Test - January 3-7, 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, 1st Test, 26-30 December, 2016
2016 - Proteas Year in Pictures
...more news in pictures
Spotlight
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
...all live streaming
Other Live Streaming
Event Streaming
Channel Streaming
full schedule
