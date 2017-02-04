Home
Top Story
'Tests, ODIs set for radical shake-up'
Test match and one-day international cricket is braced for a radical shake-up which could also see Afghanistan and Ireland eventually...
Cricket
Maties end Pukke’s unbeaten run
'Tests, ODIs set for radical shake-up'
SA U19s clinch Youth ODI series
Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction
Hussey warns Aus to avoid angering Kohli
Van Zyl century puts Cobras in control
Bad light brings early closure in EL
Pietersen fined for on-air criticism
Dolphins, Titans run neck and neck
UWC send UCT into a dizzy spin
Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
Australia need to master India spin
ODI washout sparks Napier ground review
Miller to miss remainder of ODI series
Wickets galore in Paarl
Rain the winner on opening day
Bad light halts Dolphins' charge
Morgan bemoans collapse
Second NZ, Aus ODI abandoned in Napier
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
Maties dominate, Tuks back to their best
Shamshuddin pulls out as onfield umpire
Titans look to rein in Knights
Knights grounded ahead of Cobras trip
Only a win will do for Warriors, Lions
Tigers recall Liton for India test
Chahal sinks England as India bag series
Sunfoil Series
03 February, 18:10
- An excellent century from Stiaan van Zyl allowed the Cobras to take a 260-run lead through to day three of...
Rain the winner on opening day
Wickets galore in Paarl
Bad light halts Dolphins' charge
Sunfoil Series
03 February, 18:01
- The Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the Multiply Titans are running neck and neck in their key Sunfoil Series...
Rain the winner on opening day
Wickets galore in Paarl
Bad light halts Dolphins' charge
Sunfoil Series
03 February, 17:50
- Deteriorating light brought proceedings on the second day in the Sunfoil Series match between the Warriors...
Rain the winner on opening day
Wickets galore in Paarl
Bad light halts Dolphins' charge
SA Team
02 February, 13:58
- Standard Bank Proteas batsman, David Miller, has been withdrawn from the Momentum ODI series against Sri...
Twin tons crush Sri Lanka
LIVE: SA v SL, 2nd ODI
SA return to happy hunting ground
IPL
03 February, 13:42
- Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying...
Root puts family before IPL riches
Mumbai name Jayawardene as coach
Five things we learned from the IPL
International
03 February, 10:23
- Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal...
Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
Australia need to master India spin
ODI washout sparks Napier ground review
Domestic Cricket
04 February, 01:08
- The Maties side showed the NWU-Pukke how to use a Powerplay Plus over as they put a stop to the unbeaten...
SA U19s clinch Youth ODI series
UWC send UCT into a dizzy spin
'Vans' bat SA U19s to victory
More Cricket
03 February, 08:59
- Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising...
Top court appoints BCCI administrators
Pakistan to host T20 final on home soil
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Sports Talk
Neil Manthorp
Due process...
Recently Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat led a small delegation of colleagues to...
Is it 'the show' that matters?
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
@MikeHaysman
Can Sri Lanka bounce back?
Well that was a walk in the park in Port Elizabeth. Sri Lanka were bossed around.
This AB stuff is messy
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Proteas' best yet to come
Kolpak's drain on SA
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
