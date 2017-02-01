Home
Top Story
Australia invite NZ to bat first
Australia won the toss and elected to field in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy...
Breaking News
Cricket
23:29
Australia invite NZ to bat first
Australia invite NZ to bat first
Cricket
19:00
Nehra, Bumrah help India level T20...
Nehra, Bumrah help India level T20 series
Cricket
16:20
Cobras upset Titans with comprehensive...
Cobras upset Titans with comprehensive win
Cricket
13:45
Olivier, Second secure victory for...
Olivier, Second secure victory for Knights
Cricket
21:42
De Villiers lauds clinical performance
De Villiers lauds clinical performance
Cricket
19:46
Domingo 'can apply for own job'
Domingo 'can apply for own job'
Cricket
19:33
Sri Lanka U19s win Youth Tri-Series
Sri Lanka U19s win Youth Tri-Series
Cricket
18:52
Clarke hails improved Pakistan security
Clarke hails improved Pakistan security
Cricket
16:17
Six-franchise system to remain in place
Six-franchise system to remain in place
Cricket
18:18
Knights close in on victory in Bloem
Knights close in on victory in Bloem
Cricket
16:39
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
Cricket
18:23
Ontong makes game safe with classy ton
Ontong makes game safe with classy ton
Cricket
16:37
LIVE: SA v SL - 1ST ODI
LIVE: SA v SL - 1ST ODI
Cricket
01:07
Black Caps out for revenge v Aussies
Black Caps out for revenge v Aussies
Cricket
23:30
Law named as new West Indies coach
Law named as new West Indies coach
Cricket
17:49
Proteas look to build on ODI form
Proteas look to build on ODI form
Cricket
15:33
Billings keeps England place for WI tour
Billings keeps England place for WI tour
Cricket
14:13
VOTE: Catch of the Series
VOTE: Catch of the Series
Cricket
13:07
Mulder returns for Youth Tri-Series...
Mulder returns for Youth Tri-Series final
Cricket
15:26
Solid SA U19s claim third consecutive...
Solid SA U19s claim third consecutive win
Cricket
11:21
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
Cricket
10:15
Australia will struggle in India -...
Australia will struggle in India - Ponting
Cricket
15:17
Knights end day two in control
Knights end day two in control
Cricket
15:14
Cobras finish with confidence
Cobras finish with confidence
Cricket
06:13
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Cricket
06:06
Wade replaces injured Smith as skipper
Wade replaces injured Smith as skipper
Cricket
17:24
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
SA Team
De Villiers lauds clinical performance
De Villiers lauds clinical performance
28 January, 21:42
- Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers marked his return to the side with a clinical eight-wicket win against Sri...
LIVE: SA v SL - 1ST ODI
Proteas look to build on ODI form
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
Sunfoil Series
Cobras upset Titans with comprehensive...
Cobras upset Titans with comprehensive win
29 January, 16:20
- After bowling out the Titans for scores of 195 and 168, the Cape Cobras chased down the required 38 runs to...
Ontong makes game safe with classy ton
Knights close in on victory in Bloem
Knights end day two in control
Sunfoil Series
Olivier, Second secure victory for...
Olivier, Second secure victory for Knights
29 January, 13:45
- On the back of Duanne Olivier's 11-wicket match haul and a Rudi Second 151 in the first innings, the VKB...
Ontong makes game safe with classy ton
Knights close in on victory in Bloem
Knights end day two in control
SA Team
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
SA breeze past Sri Lanka in PE
28 January, 16:39
- A sensational spell by Imran Tahir that rocked the middle-order powered South Africa to an emphatic...
LIVE: SA v SL - 1ST ODI
Proteas look to build on ODI form
Ngidi ruled out of SL ODI series
International
Nehra, Bumrah help India level T20...
Nehra, Bumrah help India level T20 series
29 January, 19:00
- Virat Kohli Sunday lavished praise on his fast bowlers after Jasprit Bumrah choked the England batting to...
Clarke hails improved Pakistan security
Black Caps out for revenge v Aussies
Law named as new West Indies coach
Domestic Cricket
Domingo 'can apply for own job'
Domingo 'can apply for own job'
28 January, 19:46
- Russell Domingo could be nearing the end of his tenure after CSA announced on Saturday it was about to start...
Six-franchise system to remain in place
Mulder returns for Youth Tri-Series...
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
Domestic Cricket
Sri Lanka U19s win Youth Tri-Series
Sri Lanka U19s win Youth Tri-Series
28 January, 19:33
- Nipun Ransika took five wickets for 19 runs, spearheading Sri Lanka’s 77-run win over the Coca-Cola South...
Six-franchise system to remain in place
Mulder returns for Youth Tri-Series...
Khan takes up assistant role at Dolphins
More Cricket
Australia's Big Bash League expands
Australia's Big Bash League expands
27 January, 06:13
- Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League will increase the number of games next season, Cricket Australia said on...
Lehmann calls for KP BBL sacking
Warner wins Allan Border medal for 2nd...
Inquiry into Big Bash TV's live...
Competitions
Emperors Palace - Premier League
Win a VIP trip to Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, SA, valued at US $20 000.
SuperSport competitions
More competitions launching soon
...more competitions
TV Guide
Wednesday 01 February 2017
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI
13:00
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa...
SA Cricket - Momentum ODI South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI
14:15
Varsity Cricket Maties v UJ
Varsity Cricket Maties v UJ
15:15
IND Cricket - T20 International India v...
IND Cricket - T20 International India v England 3rd T20
17:45
Varsity Cricket NWU Puk v UWC
Varsity Cricket NWU Puk v UWC
Thursday 02 February 2017
02:30
NZ Cricket - ODI Series New Zealand v...
NZ Cricket - ODI Series New Zealand v Australia 2nd ODI
Thursday 02 February 2017
13:45
Varsity Cricket UCT v Madibaz
Varsity Cricket UCT v Madibaz
13:45
Varsity Cricket UCT v Madibaz
Varsity Cricket UCT v Madibaz
17:45
Varsity Cricket UJ v Tuks
Varsity Cricket UJ v Tuks
17:45
Varsity Cricket UJ v Tuks
Varsity Cricket UJ v Tuks
Friday 03 February 2017
14:15
Varsity Cricket Kovies v UWC
Varsity Cricket Kovies v UWC
14:15
Varsity Cricket Kovies v UWC
Varsity Cricket Kovies v UWC
13:00
South Africa v SL: 2nd ODI
The series moves to Durban for the second match.~
Sports Talk
Kepler Wessels
Inexperience, butter fingers cost SA...
The Proteas have played superbly over the last few months, so their disappointing T20 loss against...
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Proteas' best yet to come
Kolpak's drain on SA
@MikeHaysman
This AB stuff is messy
He has thrilled me in white in Abu Dhabi, in blue in Barbados, in red in Bangalore and in pink at...
Kohli is the king of the chase
Faf exploits home advantage
Discipline is the difference
Neil Manthorp
Is it 'the show' that matters?
When you’re too close to a good painting it can be hard to see it properly. Take a few steps...
The Mighty Hash
Taking the shine off it
Boxing Day test - success?
More expert analysis and opinion from Sport24
The opinions expressed by Sport24 experts and bloggers are theirs alone, and do not necessarily represent those of SuperSport
Expert Opinion
>>
Sport24.co.za | Hurry up with Bok coaching announcement!
Herman Mostert
is worried that the uncertainty regarding the Springbok coaching job is putting the national team further on the back foot.
Sport24.co.za | Boks: No excuses for...
-
2017-01-25 10:47
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for...
-
2017-01-13 12:32
News In Pictures
South Africa v Sri Lanka, limited overs series, 20 January - 10 February 2017
India v England, limited overs series, January 15 - February 1, 2017
Australia v Pakistan: ODI Series - Jan 13-26, 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh: 2nd Test - January 20-24, 2017
...more news in pictures
Spotlight
Cricket Wrap 2016
We have a look at the highlights of 2016
Cricket Watch
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
Catch Up on Dstv Now
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil Manthorp
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...
Latest Video Highlights
India v England: 2nd T20
Sun, 29 Jan
...more videos
Sports Poll
Should AB still be ODI captain with Faf doing so well in the test format?
Yes
No
Vote
Result
