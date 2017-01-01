Loading...
Another seam-friendly wicket stacks the odds overwhelmingly in favour of hosts South Africa when they take on Sri Lanka in the second test...

International
01 January, 07:30 - Former Test skipper Ricky Ponting has been appointed as an assistant coach to the Australia Twenty20...
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
SA Team
31 December, 14:50 - The Proteas will be looking to raise the bar in their performances in 2017 after a strong finish to the year...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
International
01 January, 06:23 - Australia have one eye on India and Pakistan could be contemplating life without their most successful...
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
Domestic Cricket
30 December, 21:21 - The Buildnat Cape Cobras have appointed the former South African batting icon Ashwell Prince as caretaker...
Petersen handed two-year ban
International
31 December, 15:56 - England opener Keaton Jennings is not fussed about the possibility of facing his fellow South Africans in a...
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...
More Cricket
30 December, 12:22 - Yorkshire signed Australia batsman Peter Handscomb as their overseas player for 2017 on Friday.
Giles hired as Warwickshire chief
SA Team
30 December, 12:59 - South African captain Faf du Plessis said there was room for improvement after his team completed a...
VOTE: Catch of the Match
International
31 December, 14:58 - Pakistan cricket chiefs have said they will sue India for failing to honour a 2014 deal to play a bilateral...
Pakistan first Test team member Imtiaz...

Neil Manthorp
Boxing Day test - success?
What constitutes a successful test match? What are the criteria? Smoothly coordinated logistics, a...
The unlikeliest similarities
Kepler Wessels
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
The first test match in Port Elizabeth went exactly as I thought it would. Looking at the two teams...
The basics of ball tampering
@MikeHaysman
Pulling the trigger movements
The art of batting is changing. Success in this area has always been about superior balance and...
Oz cricket shaken to the core
Sport24.co.za | Amazing what a difference 180 minutes of football can make!
Steve Komphela was on the verge of losing his job at Kaizer Chiefs, but two wins in two games will see him have a Merry Christmas, writes S’Busiso Mseleku.
Sport24.co.za | Time is right for...
- 2016-12-08 13:44
Sport24.co.za | Baroka 'keeper steals...
- 2016-12-05 12:19

Do you think Quinton de Kock's batting potential is wasted at No 7?
Yes!
No
It depends on the batting quality of No 8-11
