*All times CAT (GMT+2)
days
:
hours
:
minutes
:
seconds
Australia cruised to a 57-run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

SA Team
26 January, 13:48 - Buoyed by their first success in any series in South Africa, Sri Lanka will go into the first one-day...
Proteas boosted by AB's return
Sunfoil Series
26 January, 15:13 - Rilee Rossouw shook off the controversies of the past month to produce a splendid performance, only to fall...
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
International
26 January, 15:02 - Moeen Ali led a disciplined England bowling attack as the visitors restricted India to 147 for seven in the...
Warner happy to rest for tough India...
Sunfoil Series
26 January, 11:45 - No play has been possible between the Multiply Titans and BuildNat Cape Cobras on day one of their Sunfoil...
Ramela wants to continue upward curve
SA Team
25 January, 21:22 - A half-century from Niroshan Dickwella helped Sri Lanka clinch the T20 series 2-1 after claiming a...
Proteas boosted by AB's return
Domestic Cricket
25 January, 20:22 - Jade de Klerk took an outstanding 5-32 to help set up victory by three wickets for the Coca-Cola South Africa...
AB hits century in comeback match
Domestic Cricket
25 January, 09:06 - Six years ago Shane Gaffney cricket coach at Hilton College told Lungi Ngidi that he has what it takes to...
AB hits century in comeback match
More Cricket
25 January, 09:23 - Australia's national coach Darren Lehmann has blasted Kevin Pietersen's performance in the Twenty20 Big Bash...
Eng women's legend Heyhoe-Flint dies

Thursday 26 January 2017
12:45
Saturday 28 January 2017
04:40
09:30
09:30
10:05
Sunday 29 January 2017
15:15
23:30
Wednesday 01 February 2017
13:00
13:00
14:15
15:15
17:45
Sat, 28 Jan
04:00
WBBL Final: Scorchers v Sixers
Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers in this year's Womens Big Bash League Final
Sat, 28 Jan
09:30
BBL Final: Scorchers v Sixers
The final of the men's Big Bash League
Sat, 28 Jan
09:30
South Africa v SL: 1st ODI
The first of five ODIs start in Port Elizabeth

@MikeHaysman
This AB stuff is messy
He has thrilled me in white in Abu Dhabi, in blue in Barbados, in red in Bangalore and in pink at...
Discipline is the difference
Neil Manthorp
Is it 'the show' that matters?
When you're too close to a good painting it can be hard to see it properly. Take a few steps...
Boxing Day test - success?
Kepler Wessels
A chance for SA to add to T20 depth
Sri Lanka will be relieved that they are not facing the full might of South Africa in the upcoming...
Sri Lanka have a big mountain to climb
Sport24.co.za | Hurry up with Bok coaching announcement!
Herman Mostert is worried that the uncertainty regarding the Springbok coaching job is putting the national team further on the back foot.
Sport24 Forums >>
Sport24.co.za | Boks: No excuses for...
- 2017-01-25 10:47
Sport24.co.za | Spare a thought for...
- 2017-01-13 12:32

We have a look at the highlights of 2016
We have you covered in the world of cricket-twitter. Check out our tailor-made twitter-lists!
More cricket videos for your pleasure
Neil's exclusive columns for us over the last few years...

Wed, 25 Jan
Should AB still be ODI captain with Faf doing so well in the test format?
Yes
No
